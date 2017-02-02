Lancaster police arrest package theft suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police arrested a man Thursday in Lancaster and charged him with theft and drug possession.

A resident of East Clay Street in Lancaster reported a man took a package from the porch of a home in the 300 block.

Police said the suspect was found hiding the package in a trash bag that was on a shopping cart in his possession.

Officers caught up with the suspect, identified as Jose Enrique Colon-Rodriguez, pushing the cart through the Lancaster Cemetery. He jumped a fence and attempted to hide between two homes along the 500 block of North Plum Street, police said.

Colon-Rodriguez, 54, was in possession of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, according to police. His cart contained the package taken from East Clay Street and other items consistent with other package thefts.

Residents in the area that were victims of package thefts in the past few days should call the Lancaster City Police Desk Sergeant at 717-735-3301 regarding reference event number 1702-001985.

Police said Colon-Rodriguez was to be charged with theft by unlawful taking, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin.

