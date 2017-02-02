In Your Community: Vacant properties, liquor licenses, and athletic fields

Swatara Township commissioners voted Wednesday night to participate in a property registration program.

The township will be able to enter information about vacant and foreclosed homes, and then use that data to collect money owed. The program will not cost the township anything and could help the budget.

The commissioners are having an ongoing discussion about updating the township website to make it more user-friendly. There are concerns about the cost of upgrading and maintaining the site. The commissioners will talk about the issue again at their meeting on Wednesday.

In Lower Swatara Township, the board of commissioners voted to move ahead with the purchase of a 32-acre parcel of land. Commissioners say they’re hopeful they can turn the property into athletic fields. The township’s athletic association says it is “bursting at the seams,” with more than 250 kids and limited field space.

People who live in the township have expressed concerns that the commissioners are purchasing the property without doing a feasibility study. The commissioners say they have already appraised the land and done other reviews, and they believe they have other options if athletic fields don’t work. They also have a grant to pay for half of the $380,000 cost.

Commissioners also discussed improving security at the police station, including surveillance video.

There is an opportunity for the public to comment on Lower Swatara Township’s comprehensive plan on Wednesday, March 1 at 6 p.m.

