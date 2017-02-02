Hundreds of Comcast workers protest Trump travel ban

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Hundreds of Comcast workers in Philadelphia took to the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s divisive executive order on refugees and immigration.

The workers walked out of the cable giant’s downtown headquarters around 2 p.m. Thursday for a rally outside the building and a march to nearby City Hall.

Workers say the company was supportive of their involvement and no one was docked any pay for participating. Even a chief technology officer and executive vice president took part.

Some signs read “Tech has no borders” and “Have we tried turning America off, waiting 10 seconds and turning it back on again?”

Comcast is one of the largest employers in the Philadelphia area.

Spokesman John Demming says the company’s primary focus is to make sure all employees “feel safe in their jobs, including while traveling.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...