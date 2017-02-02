Graphic Designer

WHTM-TV / abc27 is seeking a creative, motivated, team first motion graphics designer to create visually compelling graphics for daily local news programs, sales projects, promotions, print, web/digital and station events. You must have a killer reel, showcasing your versatility and scope of your style, design and creativity. If creating cutting edge graphics is what you live for then we want to hear from you. Attention to detail is a must with the ability to quickly develop a creative solutions for daily news and promotion projects and you must have a strong ability to take advantage of the tools at your fingertips. Must be proficient in Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator, Cinema 4D. You will need to manage multiple projects simultaneously and meet deadlines. Having experience with Ross Xxpression and Axis News/Order/Maps is preferred. This motion graphic design position will work closely with the Creative Services Director, Broadcast Operations, Promotion and Production staff to visualize and execute concepts for all station projects. This position also interacts with Newscast Management, Producers and Directors to successfully create designs to help the storytelling process. You will support daily production of TV newscasts and digital content for distribution. As part of the WHTM team, you will be required to maintain and advance the graphic look of the station. You will also manage all graphics and related files and support daily production efforts in our studio and control room and other duties as assigned. Pre-employment drug and background screen required.

APPLY ONLINE FOR THIS JOB AT www.nexstar.tv/careers

Search careers at Former Media General (Job ID: HTM-000079)

EOE/MINORITIES/FEMALES/VETERANS/DISABLED

