Gov. Wolf touts Medicaid expansion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf says Pennsylvania lives have been saved because of his directive to expand Medicaid and support the Affordable Care Act.

Wolf says more than 700,000 Pennsylvanians have health insurance because of expanded Medicaid.

He shared the story of a man named Brian who was uninsured, signed up through the Affordable Care Act, and was then diagnosed with colon cancer. Wolf says Brian would never have been able to afford the treatments on his own.

The governor warns that the Trump administration and Congress should have a replacement up and running before they repeal Obamacare.

“We all know the Affordable Care Act is not perfect, but it’s a really good start and we must work to make it better, not scrap it,” he said. “The consequences of scrapping, including the loss of the gains we’ve made with expanded Medicaid and in the fight against substance abuse disorder, would be too costly for Pennsylvania.”

Wolf said before Pennsylvania expanded Medicaid, 10.2 percent did not have health insurance. One year later, he said that number dropped to 6.4 percent.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...