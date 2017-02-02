Fulton Theatre Presents: Annie Get Your Gun

“There’s No Business Like Show Business,” and that cannot be any more true than with the Fulton’s production of Annie Get Your Gun. This production will mark the celebrated return of 2 Ring Circus (having appeared in the 2015 production of The Wizard of Oz). Prepare to be dazzled as the Fulton is transformed into a big top for the travelling Wild West Show and audiences are surrounded by the action.

Annie Get Your Gun is based on the real-life story of sharpshooter Annie Oakley, who starred in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. Set to the brilliant score from Irving Berlin, Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show arrives in Cincinnati, Ohio and the show’s womanizing star, Frank Butler, challenges anyone willing to go against him to a shooting match. The Town’s feisty country girl, Annie Oakley accepts his challenge and proves to be the perfect shot. Recruited into the Wild West show, she quickly falls for its star, but will he be able to accept her rising stardom? For over 70 years, this Broadway classic has made audiences rediscover their love of the Broadway Musical.

The show is playing now through February 19 at varying times. You can learn more at their website.

