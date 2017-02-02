Enola man gets prison for robbing Dauphin bank to buy heroin

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An Enola man has been ordered to serve up to five years in prison for robbing a bank so he could buy heroin.

John Finneran, 52, was sentenced Wednesday in Dauphin County Court to a term of two-and-a-half to five years.

District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office said Finneran used a note to demand money from the BB&T bank in Dauphin on Oct. 19.

Finneran had heroin and paraphernalia when he was arrested two days later. He told authorities he used the stolen money to buy the heroin in Harrisburg.

