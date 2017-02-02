Elizabethtown man sentenced in 2013 church burglary

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – An Elizabethtown man will serve three months in prison for burglarizing a church back in 2013.

Friday in Lancaster County Court, 58-year-old David G. Kuchar was also ordered to serve three months of house arrest and 17 months of parole.

Prosecutors say on July 1, 2013, Kuchar targeted the Christ Lutheran Church on East High St. and stole nearly $3,000 in checks, cash and gift cards.

The stolen gift cards were linked to Kuchar when police located individuals who used them and claimed they received them from Kuchar.

Fingerprint evidence was also obtained at the scene of the burglary that matched to Kuchar.

Kuchar said he intends on paying the $2,892 in restitution ordered in court.

Last year, he pleaded guilty to felony burglary and theft charges.

