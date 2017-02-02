Delaware inmates release 2, still hold 2 hostages at prison

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
More ambulances arrive on scene as all Delaware prisons went on lockdown Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, due to a hostage situation unfolding at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage. (Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP)
More ambulances arrive on scene as all Delaware prisons went on lockdown Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, due to a hostage situation unfolding at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, said he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage. (Suchat Pederson/The Wilmington News-Journal via AP)

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) – Authorities were still negotiating the release of two staffers after Delaware prison inmates took four corrections department workers hostage.

Two employees and more than two dozen inmates had been released by the inmates at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna by Wednesday evening. Authorities said they didn’t know whether the inmates had been held against their will.

Inmates reached out to a newspaper in two phone calls to explain their concerns, including the leadership of the U.S., educational opportunities, rehabilitation and how the state spends money on prisons.

Prisoners funneled the calls to The News Journal in Wilmington with the help of one inmate’s fiancee and another person’s mother. The mother told the paper her son was among the hostages.

