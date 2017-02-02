Charges thrown out for dumpster divers who tried to donate food

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Prowling and trespassing charges have been withdrawn for two men arrested after dumpster diving last year.

Sam Troyer, 26, and Tony Moyer, 32, were arrested Oct. 5 at a CVS in Hershey.

While the business didn’t pursue charges, police did.

Prior to being arrested, the pair was dumpster diving for almost a year in order to donate their finds to those in need.

The men admitted to ABC27 they never told food banks they delivered them food from a dumpster because the only stipulation they had was that the food was within its expiration date. They also said they would continue dumpster diving if charges against them were dropped.

The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank encourages corporations to donate food before it expires.

