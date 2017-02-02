Carlisle burglary suspect nabbed on return visit, police say

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they arrested a burglary suspect when he returned to the scene of the crime.

Douglas W. Miller, 55, of Carlisle, is accused of stealing from a garage in the 500 block of North Bedford Street early Wednesday.

The victim had security video of the burglar, but Carlisle police said they couldn’t positively identify a suspect. Later that night, however, investigators said Miller returned and the victim immediately called them a second time.

Miller was found a few blocks away and arrested on charges of burglary, theft, and related offenses. He’s in Cumberland County Prison on $4,900 cash bail.

