Breezy again today, turning colder tonight

A weak frontal boundary will draw colder air into the northeast starting later today and through the weekend. It could produce some occasional snow showers today as well. We have been getting reports from our northwestern counties of a quick coating on the ground. It will be a breezy day as the front moves through with temperatures a tad cooler than recent days. Tonight will be much colder as temperatures sink into the teens, leading to a colder Friday too. Both days will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday begins cold, but it will finally be a day of sunshine from start to finish. How great does that sound? Only snow showers should loom for Sunday and there shouldn’t be any issues traveling around Central PA to any Super Bowl parties planned. If anything changes in the coming days, we will keep you posted. Next week features the return to mild and damp weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s storm could start out as a wintry mix before quickly changing to all rain as temperatures warm to near 50 once again by Wednesday!

