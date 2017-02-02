97-year-old man reported missing in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Carlisle Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing elderly man who may be suffering from dementia.

Wayne Borges, 97, was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the Giant store in Carlisle.

He was last seen driving a light blue 1997 Toyota Avalon.

Police said Borges was wearing a brown hat, brown and yellow shirt, brown pants and a brown jacket. He also has two fresh cuts on his forehead from a recent fall.

Anyone with information on Borges’ whereabouts is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252.

