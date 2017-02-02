2 injured in I-81 crossover crash

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Two people were injured Wednesday night in a crossover crash on Interstate 81 near Carlisle.
A northbound tractor-trailer crossed the center median near the Carlisle Fairgrounds exit in Dickinson Township and struck the rear trailer of a southbound truck head-on around 7:45 p.m., state police in Carlisle said.
The northbound driver, a Massachusetts man, was thrown from his truck. He was flown by helicopter to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries. A passenger in his truck taken by ambulance to Carlisle Regional Medical Center for suspected minor injuries, police said in a news release.
I-81 South was temporarily shut down for the helicopter landing. The right lane and on-ramp remained closed for about four hours.
