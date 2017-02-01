York man charged in 2 bank robberies

Shannon Steckbeck (submitted)
Shannon Steckbeck (submitted)

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – A man arrested after a bank robbery in Lancaster County was wanted for a heist five days earlier when police say he claimed to have a bomb.

Shannon Steckbeck, 50, of York, is accused of robbing a Union Community Bank in West Hempfield Township on Monday and a Citizens Bank in Springettsbury Township last Wednesday.

West Hempfield police said he didn’t show a weapon and no employees were injured. No customers were in the bank during the robbery.

Surveillance photo from the Citizens Bank in Springettsbury Township on Jan. 25
Steckbeck fled by getting a ride from a man he met in a bar. He had asked the man to stop at the bank so he could make a withdrawal, and the man didn’t know about the crime until he saw police cars at the bank after driving Steckbeck to a shopping plaza, police said.

Steckbeck was arrested at a restaurant less than an hour after the robbery. Police said he admitted to the holdup.

He was charged and released to the custody of police in Springettsbury Township. In that robbery, police said he demanded a customer’s keys and fled in her 2014 Honda Civic.

He’s jailed in York County Prison on $500,000 bail.

