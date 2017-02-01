Wolf reported $1.7M in campaign account entering 2017

The Associated Press
Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is reporting that he headed into 2017 with $1.7 million in his campaign account as he prepares to run for re-election next year.

Wolf reported Tuesday night that his campaign spent $1.4 million last year, about half of it in large-dollar contributions to the Democratic Party or party allies. He reported raising $2.5 million, including more than $580,000 from labor unions and more than $150,000 from family members.

Wolf’s campaign spent more than $32 million on his 2014 gubernatorial run. His office says he’s paid off a $4.45 million personal loan he took out to help finance that campaign.

Thus far, no Democratic Party primary challenger to Wolf has emerged. Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner is seeking his party’s nomination to challenge Wolf. He reported loaning his campaign $4 million.

