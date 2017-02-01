Wellness Wednesday: Dieting the Tasty Way!

Many people who intend to lose weight through dieting tend to suffer from the same relapses. They get bored with their diet and lose interest in the foods they’ve been eating to stay healthy!

Nadia Sharifi of Trimline Weight Loss and Wellness was in our kitchen alongside Chef Wes of Tastefully Fit to discuss ways to keep your healthy menu tasting delicious and exciting. Chef Wes demonstrated one of his favorite recipes for Yellowfin Tuna to our audience while also telling us about the benefits of Tastfully Fit.

Check out the recipe here, or watch the full video above!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...