Washington Boro man arrested for child pornography

WASHINGTON BORO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was arrested after police said they seized a collection of child pornography.

Lloyd V. Ackerman, 59 of Washington Boro, was in possession of 104 digital images of children under the age of 18 either engaged in prohibited sexual acts or involved in indecent contact, Manor Township police said.

He was arraigned Monday on counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of communication facility.

He was released on $75,000 unsecured bail.

