Tips sought in Lower Paxton store robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a robbery that took place Tuesday night at a Turkey Hill store in Lower Paxton Township.
It happened around 9:45 p.m. at the store in the 700 block of N. Mountain Road.
Police say a face-covered man wearing a camouflage hooded jacket demanded cash from store employees. He then fled on foot, running southbound.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Paxton Police Department at 717-657-5656.
