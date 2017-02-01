Tips sought in Lower Paxton store robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a robbery that took place Tuesday night at a Turkey Hill store in Lower Paxton Township.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. at the store in the 700 block of N. Mountain Road.

Police say a face-covered man wearing a camouflage hooded jacket demanded cash from store employees. He then fled on foot, running southbound.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Paxton Police Department at 717-657-5656.

