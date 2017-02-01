The American Lung Association: Sapphire Gala

The American Lung Association in Pennsylvania’s mission is to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through research, education and advocacy.

The Sapphire Gala is an opportunity that brings together lung cancer survivors, care givers, healthcare professionals, and members of the community to raise awareness and attention to the No. 1 cancer killer in the United States. The funds raised from the Sapphire Gala support all of the efforts of the American Lung Association in Pennsylvania.

“This year, we have the opportunity to honor an amazing member of our local community that lost her battle with lung cancer, Beth Munsch. Her story will be told by those who loved her the most, her family,” tells Deb Brown.

Event details are as follows:

American Lung Association in Pennsylvania

26th Annual Sapphire Gala

West Shore Country Club

100 Brentwater Road, Camp Hill, PA

For additional information, visit www.bit.ly/sapphiregala.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...