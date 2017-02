DETROIT (AP) – Two luxury electric vehicles have fallen short of getting the highest safety ratings in new crash tests by the insurance industry.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety tested 2017 models of the Tesla Model S and the BMW i3.

Neither earned the institute’s “Top Safety Pick” award, which is given to vehicles that get the highest rating in five different crash tests and offer a crash-prevention system with automatic braking.

