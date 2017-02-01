Shippensburg pair get prison in child abuse case

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Shippensburg couple has been sentenced to prison time in a case where two children were beaten and chained to a desk as punishment.

Oscar W. Cover, 27, was sentenced Tuesday to 1-5 years for simple assault and a consecutive 1-3 years for illegal possession of a firearm, according to court records. Holly Beam, 28, was sentenced to 4-23 months in prison for conspiracy to commit simple assault.

The pair pleaded guilty to the charges on Nov. 30.

Authorities said Cover abused Beam’s children, ages 9 and 11, for two years. One child told investigators he was chained to a desk in his room several times. He said the 10-foot metal chain was attached to his leg with a plastic zip tie. He said Cover also zip-tied him to a vehicle wheel.

Beam not only knew of the abuse but allegedly encouraged it. Police said when Cover stopped beating one boy because he was crying, Beam told him to “start over and do it again.”

