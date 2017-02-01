Senate revives bill on child sex abuse prosecution, lawsuits

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
state_capitol_winter_5

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The Pennsylvania Senate is reviving legislation to lift time limits for some perpetrators of child sexual abuse to be sued by their victims and prosecuted by authorities.

The Senate voted unanimously Wednesday on legislation that was propelled by fresh Roman Catholic Church scandals in Pennsylvania. Identical legislation died last year amid a disagreement with the House over restoring the ability of child victims to sue for damages if they’re now older than the current legal age limit of 30.

The House had backed a bill that restored that ability for all victims. The Senate did not.

Still, the Senate bill would remove any time limit for a future victim or a victim who is under 30 to sue the perpetrator. It also would eliminate the statute of limitations in criminal prosecutions.

