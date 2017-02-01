Restaurant Week York releases menu

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Although it’s still a few weeks away, the menu for Restaurant Week York has already been released. It’s the seventh and largest Restaurant Week York yet, with 40 restaurants participating.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to get to all of them. We’re going to try,” York Mayor Kim Bracey said at a news conference Wednesday.

This year there are 12 additional restaurants on the list, 10 of them popping up in York within the last year.

“It gives you a chance to step outside your normal daily boundaries and do something that you don’t typically do,” said Tim Spangler, owner of Mezzogiorno at Central Market.

So why York?

“We’re really sort of putting ourselves on the map in York, I would say, as a dining destination and certainly as a craft beer destination as more breweries open and more tap houses,” Meagan Feeser of Downtown Inc. said.

“I think there are a lot of people who are moving into York, whether it’s their company brought them here or their kids moved to this area so they’re following their kids,” Zanelli owner Joan Milner said.

Zanelli’s is an Italian pizzeria in Dover. Milner opened a second location at Central Market three months ago

“I think this was a great move for our restaurant and we like a lot of the things that are happening downtown and really wanted to be a part of that,” Milner said.

Restaurant Week York brought in about $300,000 in revenue last year and that number is expected to go up this year. It begins Feb. 25 and ends March 4.

If you take any pictures, you’re asked to share them on social media using #RWYORK.

