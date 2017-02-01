Regulating pedicures in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A skin-crawling story out of Oregon has surfaced about a 12-year-old girl who developed sores on her legs after getting a pedicure.

ABC27’s Christine McClarty is looking into health regulations that Pennsylvania nail salons would have to follow so the same thing doesn’t happen to you or a loved one.

Christine spoke with the PA State Board of Cosmetology who oversees licensing and proper procedures that salons must follow. She’s also speaking with Harrisburg’s Devine Crown Academy of Cosmetology who says proper pedicure procedures are of utmost importance.

The cosmetology academy says there is a major difference between sterilization and sanitation and if the proper procedures aren’t followed, it can result in amputation or death of the customer.

