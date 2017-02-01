Red Land HS seeking donations for weight room upgrade

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – Plans to renovate the weight room at Red Land High School are in the works. Red Land All-Sports Boosters Association

The Red Land All-Sports Boosters Association, the non-profit leading the project, says plans are to modify the current facility into a “modern, energetic arena that inspires and captures the passion of students.”

Project highlights include a new floor plan, new flooring, painted walls, mirrors, new exercise machines, weights and equipment.

The goal is to raise $125,000 by May 15. So far, $19,500 have been collected.

Donations can be made at the project’s GoFundMe page. Various sponsorships levels are also being offered.

All questions can be addressed to Red Land All-Sports Booster Association President Jeff Strine at 717-887-6635.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...