Public presented with new West Shore School District facility options

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Shore School District held a public meeting Tuesday night where architects presented options for new facilities.

Architects and the district’s feasibility and facilities committee presented three options being considered to update facilities and address enrollment projections.

Members of the public had the opportunity to provide feedback.

Additionally, a short survey was made available after the meeting to collect more information.

The committee will present the two best options to the school board on March 16.

More information about the options discussed can be found at wssd.k12.pa.us.

