Police: 2 pounds of pot seized in Lower Swatara stop

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Highspire man stopped for an expired vehicle registration had more than two pounds of marijuana in his car, police said.

Lower Swatara Township police said they stopped Tyler Menear in the 800 block of South Eisenhower Boulevard on Tuesday and immediately smelled burnt marijuana. The officers searched the car and allegedly found the pot in two large sealable plastic bags and one vacuum-sealed bag.

Menear, 26, admitted he smoked marijuana before driving, police said. He had an adult passenger and his two children, ages 1 and 4, in the car.

He is charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI, endangering the welfare of children, and summary traffic offenses.

