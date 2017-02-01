Pennsylvania bracing for a potential rough peak flu season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that flu cases are at epidemic levels across 37 states.

More than 200,000 Americans are sent to the hospital during flu season.

The CDC has tracked an increase in flu related deaths.

So far in Pennsylvania, there have been 33 reported flu-related deaths during flu season.

The Department of Health begins to monitor flu activity in Pennsylvania on Oct. 2, 2016 and will run through May 20. The department says the flu is widespread in the Commonwealth.

Dr John Goldman is an infectious disease specialist at PinnacleHealth. He says we have seen this strain of the virus before.

“The flu that we are seeing this season is the same flu that circulated last year, and the year before,” Dr. Goldman said.

Goldman says the most vulnerable patients are children under 5 and adults 65 and older, or people with heart and respiratory problems. He recommends that people constantly wash their hands, and he says it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...