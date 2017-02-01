Pa. senators introduce postpartum depression bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Pennsylvania senators have introduced legislation to extend early intervention services to the children of mothers affected by postpartum depression.

Senate Bill 200 would add postpartum depression to a list of conditions already monitored through a state program.

Co-sponsoring Sens. Camera Bartolotta (R-Beaver/Greene/Washington)and Judy Schwank (D-Berks) said about 21,000 Pennsylvania babies and mothers suffer from postpartum depression each year. They said adding those families to the state’s monitoring system will help ensure that mothers and infants receive the care and services they need.

The monitoring system already has early intervention tracking for infants who suffer from certain medical conditions such as low birth weight or lead poisoning, children born to chemically dependent mothers, homeless children, and infants who suffer from abuse and neglect.

