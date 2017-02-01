Owner, charity liable in building collapse that killed 6

The Associated Press Published:
Firefighters sort through the rubble after building on 22nd and Market Street collapsed in Central Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Wednesday, June 5, 2013. (Luke Rafferty/Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A jury has found the Salvation Army, an adjacent building owner and others liable for a Philadelphia building collapse that killed six people inside the charity’s thrift store.

Thirteen other people were buried in rubble but survived when a towering wall from the demolition project collapsed onto the small store.

Two unqualified demolition contractors are serving prison terms, but the building owner and the architect overseeing the demolition were never charged.

The civil trial over damages has stretched over five months. The jury spent less than a day to find all the defendants liable Tuesday. They return Friday to consider damages.

The defendants include the owner of the building being demolished, 91-year-old New York speculator Richard Basciano; architect Plato Marinakos Jr.; the Salvation Army; and the imprisoned contractors.

