‘Mom’ admits to aiding Ukrainian man who faked age for high school

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman who claimed a Ukrainian man was her adopted son during the years he posed as a Harrisburg High School student has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Stephayne McClure-Potts, 51, of Harrisburg, pleaded guilty Wednesday to social security fraud and harboring an illegal alien.

McClure-Potts gave false information when she repeatedly tried to obtain a social security card with a fake identity for Artur Samarin, a 23-year-old Ukrainian man in the country illegally on an expired visa.

She also admitted she harbored Samarin from March 2013 through August 2015.

He husband, 60-year-old Michael McClure-Potts, is also charged with harboring an illegal alien. His trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 21.

Samarin used the name Asher Potts to attend the high school. He pleaded guilty in August to federal charges of passport fraud and Social Security fraud. He also pleaded guilty in Dauphin County Court to counts of fraud and charges he had sex with a 15-year-old girl.

