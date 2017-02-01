Mild and breezy today

By Published:
bretts-forecast

Today remains seasonably mild with high temperatures in the mid 40s before the northwest winds begin to push colder air into the northeast U.S. tonight. Expect a mostly cloudy day ahead with breezy conditions. There might be a passing rain or snow shower in spots, but most places will stay dry. Thursday and Friday will be noticeably colder with highs in the 30s and lows sinking into the upper teens! The first weekend of February starts sunny and chilly. Sunday remains seasonably cold with a few snow showers. At this time, accumulations should be minimal with little organization to the snow showers. Next week warms up a bit, back into the 40s, with more precipitation expected by next Tuesday. Still no major snow on the horizon. Stay tuned!

