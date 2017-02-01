Man gets prison for assaulting, robbing woman in grocery store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lewistown man will serve up to eight years in prison for punching a woman and stealing her purse in a Dauphin County grocery store.

Eugene Wheeler, 50, was sentenced Wednesday in Dauphin County Court to five months to eight years in state prison, according to District Attorney Ed Marsico’s office.

Wheeler attacked the woman on Jan. 1, 2016, as she shopped at the grocery store on Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township. He then used her credit card near Lewistown, prosecutors said.

The district attorney’s office said the robbery conviction is Wheeler’s fourth since 1985.

