Person flown from tractor-trailer crash on I-81 near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Life Lion helicopter was called to the scene of a crash on Wednesday night on Interstate 81 near Carlisle.

The crash involving two tractor-trailers happened in the southbound lanes around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Exit 44 in South Middleton Township.

One person was flown from the scene and another was transported to the hospital by an ambulance.

Their conditions were not immediately released by authorities.

Traffic was disrupted in the area for several hours.

