Lion Lion called to crash involving tractor-trailers near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on Interstate 81 near Carlisle has closed part of the roadway and prompted a response from Life Lion.

A crash involving two tractor-trailers happened in the southbound lanes around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Exit 44 in South Middleton Township.

According to a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher, the interstate will be shut down as medical helicopters land.

Motorists in the area should expect delays.

