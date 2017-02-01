Lion Lion called to crash involving tractor-trailers near Carlisle

WHTM Staff Published:
(PennDOT)
(PennDOT)

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash on Interstate 81 near Carlisle has closed part of the roadway and prompted a response from Life Lion.

A crash involving two tractor-trailers happened in the southbound lanes around 7:40 p.m. in the area of Exit 44 in South Middleton Township.

According to a Cumberland County 911 dispatcher, the interstate will be shut down as medical helicopters land.

Motorists in the area should expect delays.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s