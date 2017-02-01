Inauguration Baton Twirling Performance: Andrea Griesacker

By Published:
020117andrea

Andrea Griesacker, a senior at the Commonwealth Charter Academy, recently performed at the inauguration of President Trump. She joined us today with the story of her journey and performance while teaching Amy a thing or two about twirling baton!

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s