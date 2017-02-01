Inauguration Baton Twirling Performance: Andrea Griesacker

Andrea Griesacker, a senior at the Commonwealth Charter Academy, recently performed at the inauguration of President Trump. She joined us today with the story of her journey and performance while teaching Amy a thing or two about twirling baton!
Andrea Griesacker, a senior at the Commonwealth Charter Academy, recently performed at the inauguration of President Trump. She joined us today with the story of her journey and performance while teaching Amy a thing or two about twirling baton!
Advertisement