Harrisburg teen in need of kidney now on waiting list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Saderiah Wallace, a junior at Harrisburg Sci-Tech, continues her fight with kidney disease and has been added to a waiting list for an organ she desperately needs.

She was diagnosed with the disease in 2015 and continues dialysis three times a week. She told ABC27 back in June that she was remaining optimistic, but sometimes she wonders why she is in this situation.

“I don’t have a normal life, I just want to go back to being normal,” Wallace said. “When I first found out that I had kidney failure, it hurt me because I lost my dad to this. And I don’t want to lose my life to kidney failure.”

Saderiah is now on a waiting list and she hopes to have her kidney transplant at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

“I have been fighting for well over a year now,” Wallace said. “I won’t let this illness bring me down.”

Dr. Rajeev Sharma is a transplant surgeon at the hospital. He says the ideal donor should be in good health.

“Ideally the patient should not have diabetes and hypertension,” Dr. Sharma said. “But those who are recently hypertensive and on a single medication for blood pressure control could be good donors.”

People interested in becoming a donor should call the transplant division and answer some brief history questions. Sharma says a more detailed medical history form will be mailed out, and if all goes well, the potential donor would come in and meet the transplant team and proceed with a more detailed screening process.

If you would like to help Saderiah, call the Penn State Hershey Medical Center Transplant Division at 1-800-535-5395. For more about the division, visit their website.

