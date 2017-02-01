Harrisburg police charge suspect in 2016 murder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have charged a suspect in a year-old Harrisburg murder case.

Mitchell Nazario, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 49-year-old Freddie Williams on the night of Feb. 1, 2016. Williams died at a hospital after he was shot several times in the area of 14th and Kittatinny streets.

Nazario was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and gun crimes.

Dauphin County Chief Deputy District Attorney Johnny Baer said Nazario is serving a state prison sentence for an unrelated crime.

He was transferred to Dauphin County Prison and committed without bail. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 10.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...