Harrisburg police charge suspect in 2016 murder

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities have charged a suspect in a year-old Harrisburg murder case.
Mitchell Nazario, 21, is accused of fatally shooting 49-year-old Freddie Williams on the night of Feb. 1, 2016. Williams died at a hospital after he was shot several times in the area of 14th and Kittatinny streets.
Nazario was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and gun crimes.
Dauphin County Chief Deputy District Attorney Johnny Baer said Nazario is serving a state prison sentence for an unrelated crime.
He was transferred to Dauphin County Prison and committed without bail. A preliminary hearing is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 10.
