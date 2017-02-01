Harrisburg man wanted for robbery, beating

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Harrisburg man charged in a robbery and assault at a city garage.

Salik Williams, 28, had a handgun Tuesday afternoon when he entered the garage in the 2700 block of North Sixth Street and confronted the victim over a small financial dispute, police said. He’s accused of punching the man and knocking him to the ground, then striking him in the head with the gun.

Williams also pointed the gun at the man and threatened to kill him, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was in fair condition.

Williams is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, and a firearms violation.

