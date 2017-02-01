Gettysburg battlefield’s deer season feeds hungry

Gettysburg National Military Park partnered with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to donate 8,436 pounds of venison to the hungry this winter. Butcher Block of Biglerville processed the venison. Pictured from left are: Lorne Peters of Butcher Block, Eric Saunders of New Hope Ministries, a food bank member, and Robert Hayes of Butcher Block during a recent pick up of frozen venison. (Gettysburg National Military Park)
GETTYSBURG, Pa – (WHTM) –  A special hunting season for deer is wrapping up on the grounds of the Gettysburg National Military Park, and it’s benefiting the meat lockers of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Since October, federal employees with special game permits have been hunting deer on the battlefield and on the grounds of the Eisenhower National Historic Site.

The hunters have killed 246 deer that has yielded more than 8,400 pounds of venison that will go to local families through the food bank.

The harvest is part of a deer management program that generates meals while protecting and conserving the battlefield’s landscape.

Butcher Block of Biglerville processed the venison for the food bank.

