Gettysburg battlefield’s deer season feeds hungry

GETTYSBURG, Pa – (WHTM) – A special hunting season for deer is wrapping up on the grounds of the Gettysburg National Military Park, and it’s benefiting the meat lockers of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Since October, federal employees with special game permits have been hunting deer on the battlefield and on the grounds of the Eisenhower National Historic Site.

The hunters have killed 246 deer that has yielded more than 8,400 pounds of venison that will go to local families through the food bank.

The harvest is part of a deer management program that generates meals while protecting and conserving the battlefield’s landscape.

Butcher Block of Biglerville processed the venison for the food bank.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...