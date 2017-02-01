Fight over woman ends in stabbing at Columbia gas stop, police say

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a Speedway employee called her husband after she became nervous when a stranger continued to ask for her number.

Police say Walter Smith also kept asking the store employee whether or not she like him. That’s when the woman called her husband Clarence Mondeaux.

It happened Tuesday night at the Speedway on Columbia Ave.

Police responded to the store and learned that A fight broke out between the two men. During the struggle police say Mondeaux slashed Smith’s arm with a survival knife.

Both were taken to Lancaster General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two will be charged with simple assault.

