Enola pizza shop employees shot with pellet gun during robbery attempt

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been charged in an attempted pizza shop robbery last month in Cumberland County.

East Pennsboro Township police were called to the restaurant in the 300 block of East Penn Drive in Enola around 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 7 for an attempted robbery.

Investigators determined a suspect entered the business, brandished a black pellet pistol and demanded cash.

The suspect is accused of shooting one employee in the chest and shoulder and another in the face, causing injuries.

Police said the suspect fled in a vehicle, which was then located. William Daughtery, 22, was identified as the suspect and was arrested.

Ethan Trumper, 18, was identified as the getaway driver.

Daughtery is facing several charges, including robbery, simple assault and possessing instruments of crime.

Trumper was also arrested and charged with robbery.

