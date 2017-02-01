Cutest Couple Photo Contest

Official Rules

Sponsors. This Contest (“Contest”) is sponsored by WHTM 3235 Hoffman St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 (“Station”) and KE Jones Jewelers 1156 Walnut Bottom Rd, Carlisle, PA 17015 (collectively, the “Sponsors”). This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws . By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which shall be final and not subject to appeal . Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. The Contest is open to permanent, legal U.S. residents who reside within WHTM’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. WHTM’s view area is limited to the Pennsylvania counties of Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Fulton, Huntingdon, Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, Columbia, Northumberland, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Berks, Lehigh, Lancaster, York, Franklin, Adams, Perry, Mifflin, Juniata, Montour and Chester and the Maryland counties of Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Harford and Cecil. Current or former employees of WHTM, www.abc27.com, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in WHTM’s viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes contest and/or sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members (spouses, parent, grandparent, child, grandchild, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win.

Participants are eligible to win a WHTM contest or sweepstakes only once every sixty (60) days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

Entry. This Contest will begin on Wednesday, February 1, 2017, at 12:01am ET and end on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. ET (the “Entry Period”). To enter the Contest, entrants, with an existing Facebook account as of February 1, 2017, 11:59 p.m. ET, must visit http://woobox.com/26xo36, follow the prompts to complete the online form with all required information, name, address, phone, e-mail and birth date and a photo that must satisfy the “ Submission Requirements ” and “ Photo Restrictions ” below. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries, including a photo, must be received by Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. ET. One (1) entry per person.

Sponsors are not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by Sponsors) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by the Sponsors in their sole discretion. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsors in their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Contest (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Contest, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at http://www.wvalways.com. The Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVES THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Contest online, participants agree to http://abc27.com/terms-of-use/‘s Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at http://abc27.com/privacy-policy/. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsors, and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor. By entering, entrants grant the Sponsors the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on http://www.wvalways.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number and caliber of eligible entries received.

Submission Requirements. All Photos must satisfy the following Submission Requirements:

Must have a minimum resolution of 1000x1000px. Photos must be in .JPEG or .PNG format(s) and be no larger than 10 MB. Photos must be original to the entrant. Photos must be original to entrant (not copied, adapted, or reproduced from any other source and not collaboration with any other person). In other words, only the person who wrote, took or created the Photo is permitted to submit it in this Contest. Professional Photos will not be accepted. Photos may not be digitally altered or enhanced, except that images may be cropped and rotated as necessary. Any person who is identifiable in your Photo must have given you permission to be so identified and you must be able to provide abc27 with written confirmation of permission if requested. Photos must be truthful, non-defamatory, and not invade any person’s privacy or other rights.

Photo Restrictions. Photos submitted by the entrants/participants may not contain, as determined by the Sponsors in their sole discretion, any content that: is obscene, offensive, sexually explicit or suggestive; violent; derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; endorses any form of hate or hate group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity; promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political agenda or message; contains products or trademarks of any Sponsor competitor; defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about any person or company; contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or building exteriors/interiors) owned by others, without permission, to the extent permission is necessary; contains any personal identification, such as license plate numbers, personal names, e-mail addresses or street addresses; contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including, without limitation, photographs, sculptures, paintings, and other works of art or images published on or in websites, television, movies or other media), without permission, to the extent permission is necessary; contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission, to the extent permission is necessary; contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead; communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which the Sponsors wish to associate; and/or violates any law or regulation.

By entering this Contest, entrant acknowledges and agrees that all entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. To be eligible, an entry must be the entrant’s original photograph, may not have been entered in any other contest, won any other prize or have been previously published in any other medium. In connection with an entrant’s submission, the entrant affirms, represents, and/or warrants that: (i) you own or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents and permissions to use and authorize the Sponsors to use all copyright, trademark or other proprietary rights in and to such submission to enable inclusion and use of the submission in the manner contemplated by these Contest rules; and (ii) if applicable, entrant has the written consent, release and/or permission of each and every identifiable individual person in the submission to use the name or likeness of each and every such identifiable individual person to enable inclusion and use of the submission in the matter contemplated by these Contest rules. The Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of these Contest rules.

Voting. Entries will be posted on the Contest page at www.abc27.com to be voted on by the public. There is a limit of one (1) vote per person, per photo, per day. The voting Period will begin February 1, 2017, at 12:01am ET and end on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at 11:59 p.m. ET. The eligible entry that receives the highest number of votes by 11:59 p.m. ET on

February 19, 2017, will be selected as the winner. In the event of a tie, public voting will be extended for the tied Photos by one or more periods of twenty-four (24) hours until the tie is broken.

Prize(s). There will be one (1) winner in this Contest. The winner will be chosen on February 20, 2017 and notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winner will receive one (1) 10k white gold necklace with a heart shaped pendant with 34 princess cut diamonds. Approximate Retail Value: $395. Entrants can win only once.

The winner must respond to the Sponsor’s notifications within 48 hours to maintain eligibility. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry will be declared null and void and the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to select the eligible entry with the next-highest number of votes, in which event these provisions shall apply to such other eligible entry. No more than two (2) attempts to verify an alternate winner will be made. If an alternate winner cannot be verified after two (2) attempts, no further attempts will be made and the prize will not be awarded. The Sponsors also reserve the right to ask for proof to validate the authenticity of the photo submitted. If, in the Sponsors’ sole judgment and discretion, valid proof of the photo’s authenticity is not provided, the Sponsors reserve the right to choose another potential winner by the process referred to above.

All results are unofficial until the winners are verified by the Sponsors. Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for a prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsors are not responsible for defective prizes. The Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s). The winner(s) must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, located at 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET)). Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed within 10 business days of acceptance or it/they will be forfeited. The winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsors. The Sponsors will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Each winner is required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsors in order to receive their prize.

The Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsors are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsors are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsors. This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsors are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Contest winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. The Sponsors will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsors.

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on http://www.wvalways.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the entrant.

Social Media . For contests or sweepstakes conducted on Facebook, Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to remove any entrant from consideration for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of Facebook, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at its/their discretion. Sponsor(s) also reserve(s) the right to block, ignore, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Contest and/or the Sponsor(s) profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook. By entering this Contest, entrants agree to release and hold Facebook harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Contest. Entrants understand that by logging-in to Facebook, that they agree to comply with Facebook’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of Facebook. Entrants agree that the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by Facebook, third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through Facebook, the Sponsor(s) may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by Facebook and in no other way. Limitation on Liability. The Sponsors disclaim all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). The winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsors and their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest- or prize-related activity.

Reservation of Rights. The Sponsors reserve the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. The Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or terminate this Contest for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsors. Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.abc27.com.

Contact Information. Copies of these Official Rules or a winners’ list may be obtained at WHTM, WHTM 3235 Hoffman St, Harrisburg, PA 17110, during regular business hours, www.abc27.com/contests or by mailing a written request along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Cutest Couple Photo Contest”, c/o WHTM, WHTM 3235 Hoffman St, Harrisburg, PA 17110 within sixty (60) days of the end of this Contest.

