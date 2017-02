In this week’s Crummel’s Classroom, we visit Mr. Brian Healey’s social studies class at Good Hope Middle School in the Cumberland Valley School District. He uses current events to teach his students about the past. Instead of just taking notes, he gets his kids interested by letting them take part in class discussion and debates. He says when students are doing the talking, they’re doing the learning.

