Coriander Encrusted Yellowfin Tuna with Asian Lacquer and Wasabi Crème

Begin with 5 oz. Sushi grade Yellowfin Tuna

Seasoning Blend

  • 2 tbsp. Coriander
  • ¼ tsp Kosher Salt
  • ¼ tsp Cracked Pepper
  • 1 tbsp. Coconut Oil

Asian Lacquer

  • 1 Cup All Natural Honey
  • ½ cup Soy Sauce
  • 1 tsp Pickled Ginger

Mix well

Wasabi Cream

  • ¼ Cup Plain Greek Yogurt
  • 1 tbsp. Wasabi powder

Mix well

Directions:

  • Heat Coconut oil in sauté pan over medium heat.
  • Dredge Tuna steak in seasoning blend.
  • Cook a minute and a half on both sides.
  • Remove from pan and slice tuna.
  • Place on plate with a drizzle of the Asian lacquer and a dollop of Wasabi cream.
  • Garnish with pickled ginger.

