Coriander Encrusted Yellowfin Tuna with Asian Lacquer and Wasabi Crème

By: Tastefully Fit
Begin with 5 oz. Sushi grade Yellowfin Tuna
Seasoning Blend
- 2 tbsp. Coriander
- ¼ tsp Kosher Salt
- ¼ tsp Cracked Pepper
- 1 tbsp. Coconut Oil
Asian Lacquer
- 1 Cup All Natural Honey
- ½ cup Soy Sauce
- 1 tsp Pickled Ginger
Mix well
Wasabi Cream
- ¼ Cup Plain Greek Yogurt
- 1 tbsp. Wasabi powder
Mix well
Directions:
- Heat Coconut oil in sauté pan over medium heat.
- Dredge Tuna steak in seasoning blend.
- Cook a minute and a half on both sides.
- Remove from pan and slice tuna.
- Place on plate with a drizzle of the Asian lacquer and a dollop of Wasabi cream.
- Garnish with pickled ginger.