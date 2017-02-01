Columbia man gets 3rd-strike conviction for rape, assault

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man faces a lengthy prison sentence for raping and beating a woman in 2015.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office says it’s seeking a third-strike sentence for Tomas Matthews because his conviction last week is his third for a violent crime.

Under third-strike guidelines, Matthews would face mandatory minimum prison terms of 25 years on each count of rape and aggravated assault.

Matthews, 37, of Columbia, was found guilty of raping and beating the woman while threatening her with a knife. The district attorney’s office said the woman had a fractured nose and tail bone and she was strangled until she lost consciousness.

A judge will determine whether he’s a sexually violent predator.

Matthews, formerly of Arizona, is in Lancaster County Prison until sentencing. His bail is set at $1 million.

