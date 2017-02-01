Budweiser focuses on immigration in Super Bowl spot

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2015 file photo, Budweiser beer cans at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Florida, USA. Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev has raised its takeover bid for SABMiller to 70.4 billion pounds ($108.2 billion) Monday, Oct. 12, 2015 in its latest effort to win backing for its plan to create the first truly global beer company. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2015 file photo, Budweiser beer cans at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Florida, USA. Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev has raised its takeover bid for SABMiller to 70.4 billion pounds ($108.2 billion) Monday, Oct. 12, 2015 in its latest effort to win backing for its plan to create the first truly global beer company. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Each year Super Bowl ads offer a snapshot of what’s going on in the culture.

But this year’s Budweiser ad released Tuesday featuring an immigrant’s travel to the U.S. became suddenly more topical than Anheuser-Busch executives were probably expecting, released days after President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning refugees and nearly all citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries.

The 60-second advertisement called “Born the Hard Way,” shows Anheuser-Busch co-founder Adolphus Busch traveling by boat from Germany to the U.S. in 1850s. He goes through travails including jumping off a burning boat and catching a glimpse of Anheuser-Bush’s Clydesdales mascots, before meeting fellow immigrant Eberhard Anheuser.

The copy reads: “When nothing stops your dream, this is the beer we drink.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s