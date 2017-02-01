Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters for Nook Tablet 7

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Barnes & Noble has recalled about 147,000 power adapters it sold with seven-inch Nook tablets because the casing can break when plugged into an electrical outlet.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says no injuries have been reported, but there have been four reports of power adapters breaking or pulling apart and exposing the metal prongs, which poses a shock risk.

The adapters have a model number of TPA-95A050100UU and a manufacture date of 201610.

The CPSC says owners should stop using the power adapters and register online for a free replacement and $5 gift card. Once registered, owners will be able to print a prepaid postage label to return the recalled adapters.

Owners will receive a replacement adapter in the mail. Until then, they should charge the tablet through their computer using a USB cable.

