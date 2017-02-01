Albert Boscov tells chain employees of cancer diagnosis

READING, Pa. (AP) – Department chain chairman Albert Boscov says he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a letter Wednesday to employees of Boscov’s Department Stores, 87-year-old Boscov said “I have pancreatic cancer and there is no cure. I don’t have a lot of time.”

His nephew, Jim Boscov, CEO and company vice chairman, said the chain would continue to operate as usual – and he said his uncle was still at work Wednesday morning, reviewing proposed advertisement layouts and copy.

Albert Boscov expressed confidence in the company’s leadership. He said other retailers have had losses and store closures, but Boscov’s last month announced plans to open two new stores.

He said he wanted this year to be “our best possible year” and wished his co-workers good luck, saying “I love you all.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...